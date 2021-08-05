Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, August 5, 2021

Breda Tobin

The death has occurred of Breda Tobin, The Sycamores, Kilkenny and formerly Garnagale, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Breda died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny surrounded by her family and her amazing carers at The Sycamores. Predeceased by her mother Nellie and brother Con. Deeply regretted by her loving father Paddy, brothers Pat and John, sister-in-law Kay, nieces Kathrina and Patricia, nephews Diarmuid and Thomas, relatives, neighbours and her friends at the Sycamores Kilkenny.

Reposing at her brother Pats residence Garnagale, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal takes place on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am (max 50 people) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid-19 directives please comply with government guidelines regarding public gatherings , social distancing and face covering. The Tobin family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time

Thomas (Tommy) Fox

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Fox, Barrowmount Drive, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Fox Jnr. who passed away, peacefully, at St Vincent's University Hospital, August 3. Tommy will be sadly missed by his beloved mother Kathleen and loving family and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Kathleen Carroll (née Giles)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Carroll (née Giles) of Bray, Wicklow, late of Salisbury, England and formerly of Inistioge, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, July 31, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Mourned and missed by her husband Tommy, children Sheila, Marie, Irene, Peter and David, son-in-law Andrew, daughter-in-law Annabel, grandchildren Daniel, Martha, Emilia, Ted and Evee Grace, sisters Bernice, Pauline and Nancy and by her extended family and friends in Ireland and England.

Funeral Service on Saturday, August 7, at 2pm at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/colliersbray, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome. Private messages may be forwarded through www.colliersfuneraldirectors.com.