Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, August 6, 2021

Rose Langton (nee Melody)

The death has occurred of Rose Langton, Rose (nee Melody) (Pairc na Crusha, Lavistown, Kilkenny and formerly of Clonesker, Scariff, Clare) August 4, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, beloved wife of the late Tom and devoted mother of Lar, Jacqueline and Ray, deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sisters Nora, Emily and Sr. Clare, daughters-in-law Eithne and Ross, grandchildren Conor and Méabh, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Rose will be celebrated on Sunday (8th August) at 12 noon in St. Colman's Church, Clara (max 50 people), with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Mass can be viewed online at https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream/

House private please. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Rose by being present, socially distanced, on Sunday morning, en route from her son Ray's home in Lavistown to the church.

Helen Patricia (Patsy) Crimin (née Downs)

The death has occurred of Helen Patricia (Patsy) Crimin (née Downs) Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Glasgow, Scotland. August 3, 2021, peacefully at home after a short illness borne with courage, dignity and humour. Greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Her children Audrey, Suzanne and Denis, her sons in law Colin and Johnston, grandsons Steven and Keith, their partners Cheryl and Holly and her great-granddaughter Emily. Patsy was loving sister to Elizabeth (Anne) and sister in law to Edward, Catherine and Charles. Aunt to Neil, Nuala and Peter, also Kathleen, Gerrard, Josephine, Veronica, Patricia, Lawrence and Pauline; John and Jacqueline; Joseph, Catherine, Anthony, Frank and Anne Marie. Helen (Patsy) made many wonderful friends in Kilkenny and enjoyed being part of the writers group, art class and life in Bennettsbridge.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral will take place at St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge on Wednesday, August 11, at 10.30am. The family would be grateful if family and friends who plan to attend could contact Patsy’s daughters Audrey or Suzanne to let them know. Those who can’t attend the funeral may pay their respects the evening before in the church, with a Reception Service at 5pm. For family and friends unable to attend, the service can be viewed on Wednesday, August 11, at 10.30am, using the following link – https://youtu.be/sh_sG0MYfVY

Burial afterwards at Tullaherin Cemetery. Family flowers only please (kindly provided by Maidenhall) Donations if desired, in lieu to Arthritis Ireland at https://www.arthritisireland.ie/

Thomas (Tommy) Fox



The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Fox Jnr, Barrowmount Drive, Goresbridge, who passed away, peacefully, at St Vincent's University Hospital, August 3. Tommy will be sadly missed by his beloved mother Kathleen and loving family and friends.

Reposing at his home, Barrowmount Drive, Goresbridge. Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, house will be private. Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Trinity Church, Goresbridge, at 12pm on Saturday, August 7. Followed by cremation in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross Road, Dublin at 3pm. Garden Chapel Live Streaming Link = www.vimeo.com/event/139693

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.