Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 9, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Michael O’Hara
The death has occurred of Michael O’Hara (Glasheen and formerly of Kilkenny), on August 7, peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family, Michael, beloved husband and best friend of Mary (nee O’Sullivan), loving father of Siobhan, Tracy and Sean, dear brother of Tommy, Jimmy, Judy, Nellie, Theresa and the late Breda, Noreen, Dick, Peggy and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Chloe, Joe, Ian, Aoife, Conor and Kolm, sons-in-law John (Butler) and Gerry (O’Regan), nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
In accordance with current government guidelines, the funeral will be private. Michael’s Requiem Mass will be streamed on Tuesday at 1.45pm on www.churchservices.tv/smawilton
