Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Anne Massey (née Cantwell)

The death has occurred of Anne Massey (née Cantwell), McDonagh Street, Kilkenny City, and late of Clogh) August 10 (peacefully) in her 97th year, at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Kildare. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom, sons Michael and Peter and her infant daughter Margaret. Beloved mother of Margaret, Mary, Theresa, Seamus and Tom. She will be sadly missed by her sister Kitty, sons-in-law John and Tom, daughters-in-law Felicity, Mary and Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends Dolores and Sr. Concepta and all her neighbours.

Due to current restrictions a private Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday (August 12) in St Canice's Church, Kilkenny (max. 50 people in the Church) followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please. Anne's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the NCBI www.ncbi.ie.

Patrick (Pat) Tynan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Tynan, Patrick (Pat), August 9, Medan, Indonesia and formerly of Dublin and Kilkenny, following a short illness. Predeceased by his sister Margaret. Beloved husband of Yuli and father of David, Fergal and Kathy. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, sister Vera, brothers Eamonn, John and Jim, also by May, five grandchildren, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, family and friends in Ireland and Indonesia.

A private family funeral will take place this week in Medan, but due to current covid restrictions, a memorial service in Ireland will be held at a later date. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.