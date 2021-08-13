Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, August 13, 2021

Seamus Reade

The death has occurred of Seamus Reade (Riverview and late of McDonagh Street, Kilkenny) August 12 (peacefully) his home. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, sister Breda and brother Paul. Beloved husband of Helen and much loved father of Karen and Natalie. Adored grandad of Sophie, Dylan, Jack, Kyle and Chloe. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, May, Peader, Dolly, Michael and Thomas, sons-in-law Billy and Vinnie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions a private Requiem Mass for Seamus will be celebrated on Saturday (August 14) at 11am in St Canice's Church, followed by interment in St Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team or the Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private please. Seamus' Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie.

Mary O'Beirne (nee Killian)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Beirne (nee Killian), Cedarwood Drive, Loughboy, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballyshane, Inistioge) August 11, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team, after a long illness borne with great strength and dignity. Predeceased by her loving husband Paul, mother Biddy and father Gus, sisters Nellie and Breda and grandniece Natasha, devoted mother of Niamh and Alan. She will be sadly missed by her daughter and son, sister Kathleen, brother Georgie, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated on Saturday morning, August 14, at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown (max 50 people). Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for a Committal Service at 1.45pm, which may be viewed online at https://vimeo.com/event/139693

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Mary by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday morning, when Mary's funeral cortege will pause at her home at 10.40am approx, en route to the church.