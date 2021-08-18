Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Allan Griffiths

The death has occurred of Allan Griffiths, Knockmoylan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Allan passed away suddenly. Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his children Jeffery, Thomas and Sarah, sister Margaret, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Dean, Jake, Luke, Ben, Annabelle, Jason, Michael and Serena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm until 8pm. Arriving on Thursday at All Saints Church, Knockmoylan (via his residence) for requiem mass at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitiser). In accordance with Allan’s wishes, funeral mass is private please.

Ann (Nan) Luby (née Bolger)

The death has occurred of Ann (Nan) Luby (née Bolger), St Mary's Avenue, Urlingford, Kilkenny / and formerly New Ross, Wexford. Ann died peacefully in the excellent care of nurses and staff at Fennor Care Facility, Urlingford surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Jim, Michael, Tom, Brian and Pascal, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Bernie, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem Mass (Max 50 people) at 10 o'clock followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face covering. The Luby family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.