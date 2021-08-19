Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, August 19, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Thomas (Tommy) Reddy
The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Reddy, Rahard, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Tommy passed away peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Patrick and Edward, sisters Margaret (Phelan) and Theresa (Barron), sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm until 7pm. Leaving his residence on Friday and arriving at St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitiser). In accordance with government guidelines Funeral mass is for family and close friends (max 50 people).
