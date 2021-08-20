Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, August 20, 2021

Joan Sheehy (née Malone)

The death has occurred of Joan Sheehy (née Malone), Coolroe, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Joan died peacefully at her home on August 19. Sadly missed by her husband Jim, sons Eamon, Ciarain and James, her daughters Triona and Aileen, her grandsons, her sister Marion, brothers, Jack, Dan and James, her extended family and her many friends.

Due to Covid 19 government restrictions a private wake will be held for Joan. Removal will take place from Joan's home at 10.30am on Saturday morning, August 21, to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Calvary cemetery. Friends and neighbours wishing to pay their respects to Joan RIP and her family can stand by the roadside as the funeral cortége passes by.

Michael McDonald

The death has occurred of Michael McDonald, Airmount Road, Slieverue, Kilkenny, late of Waterford Crystal and Waterford Docks. Who died on Thursday, August 19. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, sister Josphine (Allen). Mick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine (née Hayden), daughter Aoife (Dalton), sons Neil, Robert, Michael and Alan, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Breda and Liz, grandchildren Aaron, Adam, Jack, Luke and Liam, brothers William, Peter, Patrick and Martin, sisters Maureen (Halley) and Nora (Bolger), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mick will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday, August 20, from 4pm until 7pm, Mick's removal will take place on Saturday, August 21, walking from his home at 9.45am to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Mick's Mass, please click link below at 9.50am on Saturday https;//ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent media provider. The funeral director accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (50 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.