Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 23, 2021

Noel Dowling

The death has occurred of Noel Dowling, Old School Crescent, Moneenroe and formerly of Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Tallaght, Dublin. Peacefully at home on Saturday evening, August 21, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Gabrielle, much loved Dad of Eugene, Jennifer and Caroline, adored Grandad of Hayley, Nicole, Caoilinn, Ava, Richard, Kian, Amelia and Seán and loving father-in-law of Mark, Richie and Fiona. Noel will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The Funeral Cortège will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, August 25, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (please note 50 max allowed in church). The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Patrick (Pat) Egan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Egan (Luton, England and late of Ballycallan, Kilkenny. August 20 (peacefully) at his home in Luton. Predeceased by his brother Liam and sister Alice. Beloved father of Wesley, Sarah-Jane, Kenneth, Ciara, Leanne, Laura and Seán. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Breda and Marion, grandchildren Molly, Lilly-Beth, Cara, Kye, Luke and Tiger-Lily, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Pat's funeral will take place in Luton, England. Funeral arrangements will be published at a later date.

Sheelagh Lynch (nee Cass)

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Lynch (nee Cass) (Rothe Terrace, Kilkenny and formerly of Assumption Place, Kilkenny) August 22, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, Sheelagh, beloved wife of William and much loved mother of Louise, Cain, Jessica, Edel and Clare, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Una and Liz, son-in-law Eoghan, daughter-in-law Shannon, grandchildren Jack and Julian, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current health guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Sheelagh will be celebrated on Tuesday morning, August 24, at 11.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people in attendance), with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Family Carers Ireland https://familycarers.ie, Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie, Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

Mary Mahon (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Mary Mahon (née O'Neill), 4 Cluain Mhuire, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Formerly of Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown. Peacefully, at her home, in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Joe and son Kevin. Beloved mother of Marie, Della (Walsh), Liam, Carmel (O'Neill) and Joseph. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons in law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, (max 50 people, due to government advice regarding public gatherings), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.