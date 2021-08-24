Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, August 24, 2021

John Cullen Snr

The death has occurred of John Cullen Snr, Pinewood Drive, Hillview, Waterford City, Waterford / Piltown, Kilkenny. Monday, August 23. Late of Eircom and the Waterford Courthouse. Formerly of Mountain Grove, Piltown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Mary and John. Also, his sister Maura, brothers Dan and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, son John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. John's funeral cortége will be passing his residence en route to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner at approximately 10.15 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be limited to 50 people and private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Maura Weekes, (nee Brett)

The death has occurred of Maura Weekes (née Brett), Kilmoganny, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 23. Pre-deceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, Ursula, Victor, Eugene, Monica, Esther, Pat and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Maura’s Funeral will take place privately (50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 25, at 11am in St Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Please use the following link to make a donation; https://www.cancer.ie