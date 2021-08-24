Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

John Cullen Snr

The death has occurred of John Cullen Snr, Pinewood Drive, Hillview, Waterford City, Waterford / Piltown, Kilkenny. Monday, August 23. Late of Eircom and the Waterford Courthouse. Formerly of Mountain Grove, Piltown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Mary and John. Also, his sister Maura, brothers Dan and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, son John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. John's funeral cortége will be passing his residence en route to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner at approximately 10.15 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be limited to 50 people and private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Maura Weekes, (nee Brett)

The death has occurred of Maura Weekes (née Brett), Kilmoganny, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 23. Pre-deceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, Ursula, Victor, Eugene, Monica, Esther, Pat and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Maura’s Funeral will take place privately (50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 25, at 11am in St Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Please use the following link to make a donation; https://www.cancer.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media