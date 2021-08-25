Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Liam (Chunky) O'Brien
The death has occurred of Liam (Chunky) O'Brien, St Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. August 23, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, predeceased by his loving wife Judy, brother Paddy and sister Evelyn, much loved father of Derek, Mark, Nicola and Liam, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Eamonn and Kevin, sisters Lily and Pauline, son-in-law Mattie, daughters-in-law Bridget, Aisling and Donna, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and all in the GAA community.
In accordance with current health guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated on Thursday (26th August) at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people), with interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/
House private please. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Liam by being present, socially distanced, on Thursday morning, en route from Johnston's Funeral Home to the church (walking via John Street. and Patrick Street.)
More News
Sr Hanna Frisby Mercy Order, Callan, Mollie Duggan, Nee Frisby, Portlaw, County Waterford and James Frisby, Coolnahaw, Tullogher at the opening of the Silver Museum
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.