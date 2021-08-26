Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, August 26, 2021

Gerard Moylan

The death has occurred of Gerard Moylan, Kingswood, Dublin 22, Dublin / Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny. August 23. Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his loving parents Billy and Teresa, sister Ann and brother Joe. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Claire, Gerard will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his heart broken wife, daughter, brothers Liam and John, sister Maura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current health guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place.(50 people max.) Gerard's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/GerardMoylan and his cremation service can be viewed at 11.40am by clicking on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium. Those who would have liked to attend Gerard’s funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Clondalkin ph 01-4574455.

Alan J Murphy

The death has occurred of Alan J Murphy, The Downs, Portlaoise, Laois / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. The untimely death has occurred of Alan Murphy, 4 The Downs, Portlaoise and late of Hebron Rd. Kilkenny, leaving behind his loving and heartbroken wife, Ange, children, Réidín, Niall, Aran and her Guide Dog, Buttons. Precious grandchildren, Aoileann and Myles. His much-loved family, Bobby, Maria, Jean, Rosanna and Kira. Beloved Aunts Hannah, Rosie and Uncle Jack. Nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and many friends in Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

Suaimhneas anois, a chro. Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Thursday evening from 6 pm to 7 pm. Cremation will take place in Mount Jerome on Friday. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. Family flowers only , donations if desired to the Irish Guide dogs for the blind.

Margaret (Peg) Phelan (née Dilworth)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Phelan (née Dilworth), (Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) August 24th 2021 in the loving care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home and University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by her loving husband and soulmate Mick and her granddaughter Laura. Much loved mother of Margaret (Moore, Kenmare), Andrew, John, Mark, Damien, Niel and Barbara. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends especially Danielle and Enya in Sydney. Funeral arrangements later.