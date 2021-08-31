Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Richard (Dick) Buggy

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Buggy, Cruttenclough, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary, sons and daughters, John, Paddy, Caroline, Christina, Gerry, Eugene, Ray, Deirdre, and Geraldine, his daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, and his 18 grandchildren, his brothers, Tom, John, Paddy, and his sisters, Mary, Ann, and Chris, and predeceased by his sister Kitty, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews, his neighbours and dear friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Dick with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11a.m. on Thursday, 2nd September 2021, in St. Brigid's Church, Coon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Current HSE guidelines apply.

Mary (Maisie) Dwyer (née Cass)

The death has occurred of Mary (Maisie) Dwyer (née Cass), Cappagh, Gaulsmills, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on 30th August 2021. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, son Patrick, daughter Siobhan, parents Patrick and Mai (Cass), brother Nicholas. Maisie will be sadly missed by her sons Michael, Stephen and Martin, daughters Margaret (Roche), Mary (Byrne), Lily (Drohan) and Stephanie (Thoma), daughters-in-law Ann, Nuala, Helen and Caroline, sons-in-law Bert, Noel, Michael and John, her 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, sister Eileen (Rigby), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Maisie will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday 1st September from 5.15pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow (via her home). Requiem Mass on Thursday, 2nd September, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen O'Halloran (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Halloran (née O'Brien), Clonmel Road, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Geraldine and staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Monday, 30th August 2021.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, her daughter Helen and her son Martin who died in infancy. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, son Martin, daughters Rita, Ann, Catherine and Claire, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Kathleen’s funeral will take place privately (for 50 mourners only). Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday from 6pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 1st September at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

For those unable to attend due to covid restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)