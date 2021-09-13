Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, September 13, 2021

Malachy Tynan

The death has occurred of Malachy Tynan, Bowden's Court, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents William & Margaret, and brother Patsy. Malachy will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, daughters Julieann, Linda, Emma, Katie, and son James, brother Patrick, sisters Mary, Catherine and Margaret, his eight grandchildren, son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Niamh, Linda's partner David, Emma's partner Michael, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced on Tuesday, September 14.

Michael Ferris

The death has occurred of Michael Ferris, Cruttenclough, Bilboa, Carlow / Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Michael will be sadly missed by Mary, Noel, Deirdre and Stephen Ferris, the Ferris family in Ardra, Castlecomer, Michael's wonderful neighbours Tom Shore and John McGrath, his great friend Liz, and all his other neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Sunday, September 12 from 4pm-7pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Coon via his residence on Monday, September 13, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Michael will be laid to rest following Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the new government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the funeral home / church is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Pierce Keoghan

The death has occurred of Pierce Keoghan, Drakelands, Kilkenny City and formerly of Ballycallan and Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Pierce died peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday, September 10, 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, children Francis, Kathleen, Mary and Pierce, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Michael and Chris, grandchildren Kevin, Olivia, Nicole and Michelle, brothers Fr Michael, Jack and Francie, sister Lily, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, Pierce will be reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday, September 13 from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday afternoon at 1pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’ Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. (Under new government guidelines the capacity in the Church is restricted to 50% and social distancing guidelines still apply). The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. House private please.