Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Marian Doyle (née O'Reilly)
The death has occurred of Marian Doyle (née O'Reilly), Newtown Garden, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Marian died on September 10, at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Pat and sister of the late Liam and Paddy. Marian is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, sisters Sr Kathleen and Betty, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in the Mercy Chapel of the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday in the Church of the Assumption, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. To view Marian's Requiem Mass click here.
New Covid-19 Guidelines restrict church capacity to 50%, mask wearing and social distancing still apply. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association online or donation box in church.
More News
All About Ted on his way to victory in the first semi-final of the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.