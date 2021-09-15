Search

15/09/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Marian Doyle (née O'Reilly)

The death has occurred of Marian Doyle (née O'Reilly), Newtown Garden, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Marian died on September 10, at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Pat and sister of the late Liam and Paddy. Marian is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, sisters Sr Kathleen and Betty, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Mercy Chapel of the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday in the Church of the Assumption, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. To view Marian's Requiem Mass click here.

New Covid-19 Guidelines restrict church capacity to 50%, mask wearing and social distancing still apply. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association online or donation box in church.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media