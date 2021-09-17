Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 17, 2021

Patricia (Pat) Stapleton (née Cantwell)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Stapleton (née Cantwell), 40 High Street, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of St James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Patrick and her sister Ann. Deeply regretted by her adoring family, husband Sean, sons John & Tony, daughters Abigail and Lesley, Sister Sally, daughters in law Emma & Evelyn, sons in law John & Sean, adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son John’s residence (Finnan, Ballyragget) on Friday from 4.00pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyragget, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

John Cody

The death has occurred of John Cody, Sutton, Dublin / Kilkenny City. John Cody (Sutton, Dublin and formerly of Kilkenny) September 16 (peacefully) at home. Beloved husband of Breda, loving father of Gillian, Peter, Brendan and Kieran, grandfather of Ciara, Jordan and Jade. Recently predeceased by his siblings Kathleen, Paddy and Noleen. John will be sadly missed by his wife, family, extended family and friends.

John's Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 18, at 11am. in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Kilkenny. (50% capacity of the Church) followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Please comply with Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking. Should you wish to leave a message for John's family, please do so below. No flowers please by request, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland https://alzheimer.ie. John's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/DY0GPwrLIcY

Maura Grant (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Maura Grant (née Ryan), Smithstown, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Maura passed away peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Richard, sister Alice (Murphy), nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing on Saturday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5.00pm. Arriving at St. Beacon's Church Mullinavat at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Grant family, please use the online service below. Maura's funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link:https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Please adhere to HSE guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitiser). Please note that due to restrictions the church will be operating at 50% capacity and social distancing still apply).

Thomas (Tommy) Thornton

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Thornton, North London and formerly Moate Road, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, Deeply regretted by his partner Marion, sisters Ann, Eileen, Geraldine and Deirdre, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral prayers followed by burial of ashes will take place in St Finnan's cemetery Ballyragget on Saturday evening at 4pm.