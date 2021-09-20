Search

20/09/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, September 20, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

John (Johnny) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) O'Dwyer, Ballinaraha, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Johnny passed away suddenly after a long illness on Saturday. Former employee of Mullinavat Creamery (Avonmore). Brother of the late Willie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jeanette and Caroline, son Willie, sister Peggy (Barden), brother Simon, sons-in-law Ian and David, daughter-in-law Emer, nine adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Loretto (Freddie) Power

The death has occurred of Loretto (Freddie) Power, Kielogue, Grantstown, Waterford / and late of Drakesland Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Died September 18. Predeceased by her brother Oliver. She will sadly missed by her sisters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Des, sisters-in-law Rosie and Pauline, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballygunner, on Monday 20th September, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. To view Loretto's Funeral Mass, click the link below at 11.20am on Monday. https://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings Loretto’s Funeral Mass will be limited to 50% capacity of the Church. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media