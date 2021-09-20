Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, September 20, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
John (Johnny) O'Dwyer
The death has occurred of John (Johnny) O'Dwyer, Ballinaraha, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Johnny passed away suddenly after a long illness on Saturday. Former employee of Mullinavat Creamery (Avonmore). Brother of the late Willie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jeanette and Caroline, son Willie, sister Peggy (Barden), brother Simon, sons-in-law Ian and David, daughter-in-law Emer, nine adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.
Loretto (Freddie) Power
The death has occurred of Loretto (Freddie) Power, Kielogue, Grantstown, Waterford / and late of Drakesland Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Died September 18. Predeceased by her brother Oliver. She will sadly missed by her sisters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Des, sisters-in-law Rosie and Pauline, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballygunner, on Monday 20th September, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. To view Loretto's Funeral Mass, click the link below at 11.20am on Monday. https://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner
Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings Loretto’s Funeral Mass will be limited to 50% capacity of the Church. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.
