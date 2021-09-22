Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Marilyn Brisset - Kruger

The death has occurred of Marilyn Brisset - Kruger, Aiseiri, Cahir, Tipperary / Wexford / Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Nolan Circle N Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, MN 55082 - 5497, United States. Marilyn died peacefully after a very short illness, surrounded by family and many friends. Beloved wife of Al Kruger and her much loved son Cormac Brisset. Predeceased by her loving husband Bob Brisset. Deeply regretted by the Brisset and Krugher families and her many friends, especially her friends in Ireland - in particular the Aiseiri treatment centres Cahir, Wexford and Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny - to which she was a wonderful mentor for 17 years and the many students she trained in Addiction Counselling throughout Ireland and Europe. Requiem Mass and burial took place on Wednesday, September 22.

Michael (Mikey) McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) McGrath (McDonagh Street, Kilkenny) September 21 (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital. He will be deeply missed by his neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass for Mikey will be celebrated on Friday (September 24) at 11am in St Canice's Church (50% capacity of the Church) followed by interment in St Kieran's Cemetery. Mikey's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

James (Jim) O'Neill

The death has occurred of James (Jim) O'Neill, Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, September 21 at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Bridget, brother Pat and sister Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lily, brothers Donie, Sean, Joe and Oliver, and sisters Teresa and Christine, his aunt Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer for his family and close friends on Thursday (23rd September) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from Coady's Funeral Home on Friday morning, September 24, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer via his residence, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. Due to new government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the funeral home and church is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines. To view Jim's Requiem Mass please click on the following link www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

Fr Dan Cody

The death has occurred of Fr Dan Cody, Carrigcloney, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Pastor Emeritus of Joseph's Catholic Church, Jacksonville, Florida. Formerly of Carrigcloney, Glenmore, Kilkenny, September 1, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Bridget, his sisters Peggy and Anna and his nephew Donal. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda and brothers Richard (Dick), Martin, Watt, Michéal and Fr. Tom, sisters-in-law Mary and Noreen and his many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Fr Dan entered the Seminary of St Kieran's College, Kilkenny and was ordained in June 1962 for the diocese of St. Augustine, Florida. After serving in many different parishes, he was appointed pastor of St Joseph Parish in Mandarin in 1982, where served for 31 years until his retirement in August 2013. All services and burial will take place at St Joseph Catholic Church, Jacksonville, Florida. Vigil Mass: will take place on Friday, September 24th at 6.30pm (11.30pm Irish time) and can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/OjAGFkYqWuE

Funeral Mass: Saturday 25 at 9am (2pm Irish time) and can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/kNq4vHXvL74

Brigid Dunne (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Brigid Dunne (née Murphy), Millrace, Stamullen Road, Gormanston, Meath / Swords, Dublin / Kilkenny. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her loving family. Late of Millrace, Stamullen Road, Gormanston, Co. Meath, formerly of Swords, Dublin and of Kilkenny. Brigid will be sadly missed by her husband John, her son Odran and his wife Claire, her daughter Shona and her partner Sinead, grandchildren Cormac, Ciara, Sean and Rocco, brothers Harry, Mikey, and Thomas, sister Mary, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at McNally’s Funeral Home, Balbriggan on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Stamullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Moorechurch Cemetery. Please follow and respect social distancing guidelines and masks must be worn.

John Murphy

The death has occurred of John Murphy, Rogerstown, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / and formerly of Butlerstown, Cork. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, 20th September 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, sons Gerard and James, his partner Mary, brother Pat, sisters Una, Mary, Catherine, Eileen, Dolores, Dympna, Caroline and Deirdre, Gerard’s partner Sarah, Gerard and James’s mother Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, John will be reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 22, from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday afternoon at 3pm followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

Under new government guidelines the capacity in the Church is restricted to 50% and social distancing guidelines still apply. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made via the following link; https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie.

Elizabeth Murtagh (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Murtagh (née Brennan), No 7 Westwood Park, Clara, Offaly / Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Elizabeth died on September 21 at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. She is formerly of Lower Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and is predeceased by her husband John, son Laurence and brothers Larry and Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Francis, Leo and Michael, grandchildren Yosoda, Ashley and Glen, sister Annie, brother James, daughter-in-law June, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm. People wishing to call to the house please adhere to Social Distancing and please wear a face mask. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny arriving at 2pm approximately. Due to Covid 19 restrictions attendance at funeral mass is limited to 50% of church capacity. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also

Funeral mass will be streamed on the church webcam. Please click on the following link http://claraparish.com/wp/livestream/

Noreen Ring (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Noreen Ring (née Walsh), Donoughmore, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and son in law Jim. Lovingly remembered by her son Tom, daughter Anne, grandsons Tommie and Seamus, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget on Wednesday evening arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger