24/09/2021

Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 24, 2021

Rest in peace

Kilkenny People

Thomas (Tom) Murphy

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Murphy, Viewmount, Paulstown, Kilkenny, and William Street, Kilkenny. (Former Glanbia Head Office) September 23. (Peacefully) in the loving care of his mother Mary and family. Predeceased by his father Gerry Murphy and niece Amy. Deeply regretted by his mother Mary, his twin sister Caroline, sister Liz, brothers Michael, Ger, John and Ricky, sisters-in-law Marie, Carmel, Ashlinn and Naomi, brothers-in-law Vinny and David, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Viewmount, Paulstown for family and close friends on Friday, September 24 from 4pm to 8pm Removal from his residence on Saturday afternoon arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown (Max 50% Capacity) for Funeral Mass at 2pm that can be heard on the parish radio 106.6fm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny HomeCare Team and St. James Hospital Haematology and Oncology Unit. The family wish to thank St James Hospital for the excellent care of Tom during his illness, especially Dr Larry Bacon and his team, Lorraine, Carmel and Peter. Dr Gallagher and Staff at Gowran Medical Centre, The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team Lisa, Catherine and Susan. Our family, neighbours and friends, Healys Pharmacy and Fr Kelly (Paulstown).

Brenda Geoghegan (née Dillon)

The death has occurred of Brenda Geoghegan (née Dillon), Gaulstown, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny / Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny.
Formerly of Raheenduff, Cuffesgrange. Brenda passed away peacefully in her beloved home in Gaulstown surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son James.Brenda is deeply missed by her son and daughters, Patrick, Bridget and Linda, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Ann, and her grandchildren, Kate, Daniel, James, Matthew and Brenda.

Reposing on Friday, September 24, at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 25 at 2.30pm in St Brendan's Church, Muckalee, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. HSE guidelines apply and you are asked to be cognisant of same.

