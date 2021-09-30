Search

30/09/2021

Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, September 30, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

James (Jimmy) Hutchinson

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Hutchinson, Cluain Na Sagart, Paulstown, Kilkenny. Loving father to Maggie, Louise and Tommy, grandfather of Mark, Rebecca, Evan, Aoife, James and Saoirse, great-grandfather of Kodi. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday from 3pm, concluding with Funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 12.noon. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery. The capacity of Paulstown Church is 50% and can be viewed on a link to be confirmed shortly. 

Julia Ryan (née Mackey)

The death has occurred of Julia Ryan (née Mackey), Graigueswood / Prague House, Freshford, Kilkenny. In the loving care of the staff of Drakelands Nursing Home Julia in her 100th year. Pre-deceased by her husband (Billy) (Borris-Illeigh) brothers Tommy,Nicky,John, Pat, Ritchie, Willie, sister Kathy. Deeply regretted by her brother Br Michael De La Salle Castletown, sister Margaret (Walsh) Kilkenny, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home Freshford on Thursday evening from 7pm with vigil prayers and Rosary at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Friday in Clontubrid Church at 11am ( max attendance 50%) Funeral to arrive in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm for Cremation. Please observe social guidelines in funeral home and churchyard.

