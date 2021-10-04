Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, October 4, 2021

Dan O'Hara

The death has occurred of Dan O'Hara, Aharney, Lisdowney, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Castlecomer District Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Mary and father Paddy. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy, Tom, Dick, Jack, Eamon, Christy and Tony, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Teresa, Lil and Phil, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, from 5pm on Monday with rosary at 7pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Lisdowney, on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Aharney Cemetery.

Eugene Brett

The death has occurred of Eugene Brett (The Netherlands and formerly of 69 Newpark Upper, Kilkenny) September 28, peacefully, in The Netherlands, Eugene, predeceased by his parents Tom and Margaret, sadly missed by his partner Helen, brother Martin, sisters Esther and Francesca, aunt Veronica (USA), nephew Paul, nieces Maria and Hilary, cousins, extended family and his many friends in Ireland and The Netherlands.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday, October 7 from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Eugene may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam. In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face covering in the funeral home and church.

Patrick (Patsy) Keane

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Keane, late of Power Villas, Piltown, Kilkenny and Carrick on Suir, Tipperary, died October 1. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughter Cathy, sons John, Niall and Conor, brothers, sister, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, for family and close friends, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, arriving for requiem Mass at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, on Wednesday, October 6, followed by burial afterwards in Piltown Cemetery. Church capacity is at 50%. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.