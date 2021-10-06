Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Sheila Cole (née Lynch)

The death has occurred of Sheila Cole (née Lynch), Barronsland, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny. October 5, peacefully, at her home, Sheila, Beloved wife of Frank and loving mother of Stephen and Wayne (Portland), sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandson Eoghan, sisters Lena and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Sheila's wishes, a Private Cremation Service will take place in the coming days. Frank would like to thank Dr. Kavanagh and the staff at Castle Gardens Medical Centre, doctors and nurses at St Luke's Hospital and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team for the kindness and care shown to Sheila during her illness. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie. House strictly private please.

Catherine (Kitty) Doheny (nee Walsh)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Doheny (née Walsh), 58 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny. Kitty died peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, surrounded by her loving family at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, her children Michael, PJ, Seamie, Brendan, Chris, Francis, Karen, Delly, Gina, Darren, Vinny and Terry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, Kitty will be reposing at her residence on Thursday evening, October 7, from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Kitty by being present, socially distanced, on Friday morning, en route from her home, via Green Street to The Church of the Assumption. Under new government guidelines the capacity in the Church is restricted to 50% and social distancing guidelines still apply. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish).

Sr Marie Canice Walsh

The death has occurred of Sr Marie Canice (Alice) Walsh. RSHM. Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, New York, USA. Formerly of Ballygub, Inistioge, Kilkenny. September 24 in her 102nd year. Predeceased by her brother William. Deeply regretted by her neices, nephews, grand-neices, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. All services and burial will take place in Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, New York, USA. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, October 8 in Marymount, Convent at 10.30am US time - 3.30pm Irish time and can be viewed on the following link www.rshm-east.org.