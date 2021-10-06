Search

06/10/2021

Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Sheila Cole (née Lynch)

The death has occurred of Sheila Cole (née Lynch), Barronsland, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny. October 5, peacefully, at her home, Sheila, Beloved wife of Frank and loving mother of Stephen and Wayne (Portland), sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandson Eoghan, sisters Lena and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Sheila's wishes, a Private Cremation Service will take place in the coming days. Frank would like to thank Dr. Kavanagh and the staff at Castle Gardens Medical Centre, doctors and nurses at St Luke's Hospital and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team for the kindness and care shown to Sheila during her illness. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie. House strictly private please.

Catherine (Kitty) Doheny (nee Walsh)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Doheny (née Walsh), 58 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny. Kitty died peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, surrounded by her loving family at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, her children Michael, PJ, Seamie, Brendan, Chris, Francis, Karen, Delly, Gina, Darren, Vinny and Terry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, Kitty will be reposing at her residence on Thursday evening, October 7, from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Kitty by being present, socially distanced, on Friday morning, en route from her home, via Green Street to The Church of the Assumption. Under new government guidelines the capacity in the Church is restricted to 50% and social distancing guidelines still apply. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish).

Sr Marie Canice Walsh

The death has occurred of Sr Marie Canice (Alice) Walsh. RSHM. Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, New York, USA. Formerly of Ballygub, Inistioge, Kilkenny. September 24 in her 102nd year. Predeceased by her brother William. Deeply regretted by her neices, nephews, grand-neices, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. All services and burial will take place in Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, New York, USA. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday,  October 8 in Marymount, Convent at 10.30am US time - 3.30pm Irish time and can be viewed on the following link www.rshm-east.org.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media