Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, October 8, 2021

Anna Marie Barrett (nee Daly)

The death has occurred of Anna Marie Barrett (née Daly), Church Avenue, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. October 6. Anna Marie will be sadly missed by her husband Martin, daughters Michelle and Joanne, sons Jamie, Anthony and Martin, sister Mary, brothers Michael, Jimmy and Joe, grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. House Private Please.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9 from 4pm for family and close friends, concluding with Rosary at 8pm. The Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the Crosshill cemetery, Castlecomer. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam castlecomerparish.ie. Due to the new government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the funeral home/church is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Dr Timothy Joseph Lynch

The death has occurred of Dr Timothy Joseph Lynch, Bawnmore Road, Belfast, Antrim / Kilkenny late of Department of Scholastic Philosophy QUB, died peacefully at home on October 6, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Denise (née Deasy), most loving father to Aoife and David and treasured Grandad to Kaya, Rudy and Erin. Will be greatly missed by his cherished sister Mary, as he joins his late brothers Jack and Mark. Dearly loved by Aoife's husband Anthony, and David's partner Nicola. Will always be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews of the Howe, Yilmaz, Cancet, O'Hanlon, Rhatigan and Lynch families. Affectionately remembered by his cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Much admired and valued by his friends and colleagues within Ireland, and abroad.

He will be resting at home (24 Bawnmore Road) on Sunday, and visitors are welcome from noon (subject to current limits). Requiem Mass at St Brigid's Church, Derryvolgie Ave. Belfast, at noon on Monday 11, followed by burial in Blaris Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on youTube (more details at https://stbrigidsparishbelfast.org/links).

Barbara Barcoe

The death has occurred of Barbara Barcoe, Northolt, Middlesex, UK on August 17, predeceased by her husband Michael (Chum) Barcoe. Barbara will be sadly missed by her son Shemic and family, daughter Kasia and family, brother Adam and family, stepdaughters Margaret and Breda, stepsons Michael and Richard and their families.extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 16 at noon in St Colman's Church, Clara with interment of ashes thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at the following linkhttps://www.irishlivestream.com/16102021bb

Barbara's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

Annie (Nan) Brennan (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Annie (Nan) Brennan (née Ryan), Walshestown, Athgarvan, Kildare / Graignamanagh, Kilkenny peacefully in her 93rd year in the wonderful and tender care of the nurses and staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Martin and sister Peggy; sadly missed by her daughter Áine, sons Seán, Tomás and Mar, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Mary, Bridget and Marian, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Josie, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will be held due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Nan's funeral will be livestreamed on The Curragh Church Facebook page.