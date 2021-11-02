Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Margaret (Peg) McGrath (née Twomey)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McGrath (née Twomey), Skehana, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / and formerly of Lissacresig, Co. Cork, Sallins, and Downings Cross, Prosperous, Co. Kildare

Peacefully, at home. Peg will be sadly missed by her son Troy, and partner Sirkku, daughter Ramona and son-in-law Richard, sister Eileen, grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Raymond, Dawn, Carrie, Leanne, Dylan and Rory, and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Myley, brothers Mat and Dan, sister Noreen and nephew Matthew.

A private family funeral service will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, today, Tuesday, 2nd November, at 11.40am.

The Service can be viewed on the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Tom Holden

The death has occurred of Tom Holden, Friarshill, Callan, Kilkenny (Holden Aluminium Seamless Gutters Ltd). Peacefully after a short illness, at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday 1st November 2021.

Predeceased by his parents John and Sally and his brothers Liam and Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his brothers Bernard, Seamus, Pat, Henry and Richard, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 2nd November from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, (Eircode R95 ED61), Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private cremation will take place afterwards.

House Private Please. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made via the following link: https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/vcvy8q4cF7I

John Greer

The death has occurred of John Greer, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, and formerly of Belfast, Co. Antrim. Peacefully at his home.

Pre-deceased by his parents Annie and Hugh, brother Jim, parents-in-law Eddie and Kathy Holohan. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Catherine, sons Gary and Aaron, brothers Mark and Hugh, sister Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Tuesday 2nd November from 5pm, concluding with Rosary at 8.30pm.

Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill cemetery.

In line with government advice, use of face coverings, sanitizing and social distancing guidelines will apply. House Strictly Private Please

Nora Bolger (née McDonald)

The death has occurred of Nora Bolger (née McDonald), Mullinabro, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford.



Nora passed, peacefully, in the arms of her beloved husband Paddy and daughter Lisa at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Predeceased by her mother Margaret and father Patrick, sister Josephine (Allen) and brother Michael. Nora will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, daughter Lisa, sister Maura (Halley), brothers Billy, Peter, Patsy and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and dear friends.



Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle and Son’s Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 6pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Nora’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.kilmacowparish. com/



Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer and social distancing).