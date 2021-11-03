Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Tim Connolly

The death has occurred of Tim Connolly, 54 Fair View, Graignamanagh. Tim passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his mother May, his father John and his brother Richard (Dick). Deeply regretted by his loving family Tommy, Bridget, Sean, Eamonn and Marian, brothers-in-law Noel and Paul, sisters-in-law Marian and Beatrice, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and good friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday. Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh on Friday for Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Please adhere to current Government and HSE guidelines.

Leona Conte (née Flynn)

The death has occurred of Leona Conte (née Flynn) Kilkenny and formerly of Tulla, Co. Clare. Suddenly at her mother's residence. Deeply missed by her devoted husband Mano, her mother Rita, father Thomas, brothers Thomas, Daniel and Miceál, her parents-in-law Massimo and Gillian. sisters-in-law Paige, Serena and Clíona her only niece Isla, nephews Armado and Stephen.

Reposing at O’Hallorans Funeral Home, Tulla, Wednesday (November 3) from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in Ennis Cathedral Thursday at 2.30pm followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium Shannon at 4pm.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming Password LC16

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

Mary (Maisie) Murphy (née Canning)

The death has taken place of Mary (Maisie) Murphy (nee Canning) 39 Fairview and formerly of 6 Brandon Park, peacefully surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband James Murphy and son Jim. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary and Helen, grandchildren Tracey, Abbie, Shaun, Jamie and Ashley, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Conor, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at 39 Fairview today, Wednesday, 3rd November, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be streamed live. Click HERE to view.

Please adhere to current Government and HSE guidelines.

Martin Roche

The death has taken place of Martin Roche, Grennan, Thomastown, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Delia, brothers Stephen, Pat and Joe. Sadly missed by his sons Allan, Aiden and Ian, daughter Roseann, grandchildren, daughters in law Helen, Cathryn and Katrina, brothers Jimmy and Tony, sisters Mary and Margaret.

Reposing at the side Chapel, Church of the Assumption, Thomastown from 5pm to 7pm today, Wednesday. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery Thomastown.

Martin's funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

House is strictly private, please. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks at all times.