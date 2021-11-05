Search

05/11/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 5, 2021

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

William (Billy) Dooley

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Dooley, Sunhill, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny. Billy died peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursday, 4th November 2021. Predeceased by his wife Breda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, Ethel, Fiona, Ger, John, Maria and Áine, sons-in-law Thomas and Tyler, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren, Tadhg, Róisín, Kate, Tom, Rónán, Billy and Mae, brother Jimmy, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Saturday, 6th November from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday at 11am followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, (Eircode R95 ED61), Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Facebook (Danesfort Parish Kilkenny). 

With the support and agreement of Billy’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Pat Bogue

The death has occurred of Pat Bogue, Ballymaquiggan, Ennis, Co. Clare, and formerly of Callan, Co. Kilkenny - November 4th suddenly at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, sons Conall and Colm, parents Catherine and Philip, brothers Seán and Vincent, sister Nora-Mary, mother-in-law Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode V95DC9Y) on Saturday, Nov. 6th, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 11:15am in Barefield Church with burial after in Templemaley Graveyard.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony is limited to a maximum of 50% of the church capacity. Please comply with public health advice.

House strictly private. Family flowers only. Traffic management: enter by Drumcliffe and follow signs.

Christine (Chris) Bergin (née Darcy)

The death has occurred of Christine (Chris) Bergin (née Darcy), Summerville Avenue, Waterford City, and formerly Piltown, Kilkenny. 

Christine died on Thursday 4th November 2021.

Funeral details to follow.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media