Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 5, 2021

William (Billy) Dooley

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Dooley, Sunhill, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny. Billy died peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursday, 4th November 2021. Predeceased by his wife Breda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, Ethel, Fiona, Ger, John, Maria and Áine, sons-in-law Thomas and Tyler, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren, Tadhg, Róisín, Kate, Tom, Rónán, Billy and Mae, brother Jimmy, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Saturday, 6th November from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday at 11am followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, (Eircode R95 ED61), Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Facebook (Danesfort Parish Kilkenny).

With the support and agreement of Billy’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Pat Bogue

The death has occurred of Pat Bogue, Ballymaquiggan, Ennis, Co. Clare, and formerly of Callan, Co. Kilkenny - November 4th suddenly at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, sons Conall and Colm, parents Catherine and Philip, brothers Seán and Vincent, sister Nora-Mary, mother-in-law Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode V95DC9Y) on Saturday, Nov. 6th, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 11:15am in Barefield Church with burial after in Templemaley Graveyard.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony is limited to a maximum of 50% of the church capacity. Please comply with public health advice.

House strictly private. Family flowers only. Traffic management: enter by Drumcliffe and follow signs.

Christine (Chris) Bergin (née Darcy)

The death has occurred of Christine (Chris) Bergin (née Darcy), Summerville Avenue, Waterford City, and formerly Piltown, Kilkenny.



Christine died on Thursday 4th November 2021.

Funeral details to follow.