Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 8, 2021

Martin Burke

The death has occurred of Martin Burke

44 Chapelfield, Urlingford, Kilkenny, on November 5 2021, tragically as a result of an accident. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Michael and Deborah, sister Emma, grandparents Angela, John and Marie, great grandfather Paddy, Aunt Lisa, Uncle Keith, nephew Damien, niece Taylor, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal today, Monday, to the Church of the Assumption Urlingford arriving for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

With support and agreement of Martin's family please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at both his residence and the church. Martin's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and understanding at such a difficult time. Funeral mass for Martin can be viewed via the following link: churchcamlive.ie

Neil Telford

The death has occurred of Neil Telford, Santa Maria Cottage, Carrick Road, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Neil passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Martin, Alex and Michael, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Carrie, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm until 7pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cancer Society direct on the following link: http://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Bridget (Bee) Maher (née Butler)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bee) Maher (née Butler), Greenfields, Kells Road, Kilkenny, on 6th November 2021, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Bridget (Bee), beloved wife of the late Dan and much loved mother of Breda, Ann-Marie and Brendan, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Billy, sister Mary (Harrison), son-in-law James, grandchildren Daniel, Aoibhinn, Caoimhe and Alanna, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Bee will be celebrated on Monday (8th November) at 12 noon in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Ballykeeffe Cemetery. House private please.

The Requiem Mass for Bee may be viewed online at www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face covering in the church.

Ciarán McGuinness

The death has occurred of Ciarán McGuinness, Graignamanagh, and Kilkenny City, on 5th November 2021, unexpectedly, at his home. Ciarán, beloved son of Frank and Kay (nee Foley) and much much loved brother of Conor, sadly missed by his loving family, Kay's partner Kevin, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass today, Monday, at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Ciarán may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face covering in the funeral home and church.