Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Catherine (Kitty, Kay) Doyle (née Fitzgerald)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty, Kay) Doyle (née Fitzgerald), Waterford Road, Kilkenny City. Kay passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the dedicated care of the staff at Drakelands Nursing Home. She will be greatly missed by her husband Joe, sons Diarmuid, Conor, Aidan and Cormac, sister Molly, brothers Tony, Brian and Peter, daughters-in-law Elaine, Margaret, Sally and Susan, grandchildren Richard, Aoife, Anna, Oisín and Sean, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 6p.m. on Tuesday concluding with Rosary at 7p.m. Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 12noon on Wednesday in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery (via the Waterford Road).

Kay's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the Funeral Home and the Church.

Fr. John Duggan

The death has occurred of Fr. John Duggan, Flemingstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Saints John and Paul Church, 341 S Main St. Coventry, Rhode Island, USA and late of Flemingstown, Glenmore, in his 90th year. Ordained a Priest on June 17th 1956, pre- deceased by his brother Fr. Nicky. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Tom, Dick and Mick, sisters Annie and Sr. Mary, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends, parishioners, Bishop Thomas Tobin, Priests and religious of the Diocese of Rhode Island.

Reposing hours will be on Wednesday 10th November from 4pm -7pm USA time at SS. John and Paul Church, followed by a Mass for Vocations at 7pm USA time (12 midnight Irish time) and can be viewed on http://www.Facebook.com/ssjpri

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, 11th November at 11am USA time (4pm Irish time) at SS. John and Paul Church. Burial at St.Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich, Rhode Island. Mass will be live-streamed through Saints John and Paul Parish Facebook page http://www.Facebook.com/ssjpri

A months mind Mass will take place on 18th December 2021 at 7pm in St. James' Church, Glenmore.

Edmond (Neddy) Murphy

The death has occurred of Edmond (Neddy) Murphy, Slieverue and late of Ballinlammy, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Monday 8th November 2021. Peacefully, at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his wife Maura (née O'Neill), brother Martin, sister Johanna (Forristal). Neddy will be sadly missed by his sisters Peggy (Walsh), Stasia (Bookle), Mary Anne (Aylward) and Bridget (Frisby), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Neddy's removal will take place on Wednesday, 10th November, to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Neddy's Mass, please click link below at 11.55am on Wednesday: www.glenmoreparish.ie

Agnes O'Mahony (née Roberts)

The death has taken place of Agnes O'Mahony, Coolrainey, The Rower, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of New Ross Community Hospital. Loving wife of the late Anthony (Tony), mother of John, Harry, Ann, Martin, Anthony, Seamus, Michael, Marie, Patrick and the late Catriona. Deeply missed by her family, sisters Alice and Bridget, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny from 3pm on Tuesday (9th November) until on 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (10th November) at 12noon, in the Church of the Assumption, The Rower with burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to New Ross Community Hospital https://www.nrch.ie/ and/ or L'arche Ireland https://www.larche.ie/index.php/find-a-community/kilkenny

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. Agnes' Funeral Mass can be viewed at 12noon on Wednesday via the following link https://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam.

Kathleen Reddy

The death has taken place of Kathleen Reddy, Dangan, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital 8th of November 2021. Sadly missed by her son Patrick, daughter in law Fiona and grandson Darren extended family and many friends.

Reposing at the side Chapel, Church of the Assumption, Thomastown from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.