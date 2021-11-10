Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Frank Crotty

The death has occurred of Frank Crotty, Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, November 6th, 2021, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and much-loved father of Elizabeth (Colin) Ray, grandchildren Gema, Sian and Harry, great-grandchildren Niamh and Erin, sister Carmel and entire Crotty and Graham families.

Frank's funeral cortège will leave the family home on Saturday at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Mary Gertrude (Gertie) Ross (née Deane)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Mary Gertrude (Gertie) Ross (née Deane), Cappagh Cottage, Inistioge, Kilkenny, in the loving care of our friends at Signacare Nursing Home, New Ross, peacefully, in her sleep. She has joined her devoted husband Jack and her treasured eldest daughter Myrna. Beloved Mum of Lynette, Jen and Dorinda and darling Nana of Zara, Zoe, Jessica, David, Nicola, Colin and Alex. Gertie will be sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Blayre, Olan, Elliott, Robyn, Harriet, Lawerence, Erica, Rebecca and Charlotte, her great-great-grandchildren, Eoghan and Harvey, her sons-in-law, Dick, Pat, Brian and Matt, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross (Y34DK15) on Thursday (11th November) from 4.30pm until 7pm (Prayers will take place at 5pm). Funeral will arrive to St Mary's Church, Inistioge, on Friday (12th November) for 2.pm Service, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Catherine (Kitty/Kay) Doyle (née Fitzgerald)

Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, on November 8th 2021. Kay passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the dedicated care of the staff at Drakelands Nursing Home. She will be greatly missed by her husband Joe, sons Diarmuid, Conor, Aidan and Cormac, sister Molly, brothers Tony, Brian and Peter, daughters-in-law Elaine, Margaret, Sally and Susan, grandchildren Richard, Aoife, Anna, Oisín and Sean, her extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 12noon today, Wednesday in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery (via the Waterford Road).

Kay's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Fr. John Duggan

The death has occurred of Fr. John Duggan, Saints John and Paul Church, 341 S Main St. Coventry, Rhode Island, USA and late of Flemingstown, Glenmore in his 90th year. Ordained a priest on June 17th 1956, pre- deceased by his brother Fr. Nicky. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Tom, Dick and Mick, sisters Annie and Sr. Mary, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends, parishioners, Bishop Thomas Tobin, Priests and religious of the Diocese of Rhode Island.

Reposing hours will be on Wednesday 10th November from 4pm -7pm USA time at SS. John and Paul Church, followed by a Mass for Vocations at 7pm USA time (12 midnight Irish time) and can be viewed on http://www.Facebook.com/ssjpri

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, 11th November at 11am USA time (4pm Irish time) at SS. John and Paul Church. Burial at St.Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich, Rhode Island. Mass will be live-streamed through Saints John and Paul Parish Facebook page http://www.Facebook.com/ssjpri

A months mind Mass will take place on 18th December 2021 at 7pm in St. James' Church, Glenmore.