Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 11, 2021

Eileen Conway (née Sheehan)

The death has occurred of Eileen Conway (née Sheehan), Greenshill, Kilkenny, and formerly of Ennistymon, Co.Clare, on 10th November 2021,peacefully, at Drakelands House Nursing Home Kilkenny. Eileen, beloved wife of the late Brendan and much loved mother of Cliona, Helen, Kieran and Ronan, sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (12th November) from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm.Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Eileen may be viewed online at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/ In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face coverings in the funeral home and church.

Harry Byrne

The death has occurred of Harry Byrne, Clover, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, November 9th, 2021. Our dear Harry left us suddenly and unexpectedly. Predeceased by his grandfather James.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Fergal and Annette, his adoring brothers and sister Jake, Aimee and Sam, his much cherished grandparents Teresa Byrne, Martin and Mary (Nolan), aunts, uncles, grand aunts, grand uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home today, Thursday, from 4pm until 7.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, on Friday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Harry's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking the following link: CLICK HERE TO VIEW MASS

With the support and agreement of Harry's family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at his residence and the church. House strictly private outside the reposing times, please.

Frank Crotty

The death has occurred of Frank Crotty, Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, November 6th, 2021, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and much-loved father of Elizabeth (Colin) Ray, grandchildren Gema, Sian and Harry, great-grandchildren Niamh and Erin, sister Carmel and entire Crotty and Graham families.

Frank's funeral cortège will leave the family home on Saturday at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings at all times.

Thomas (Tom) Murphy/Tomás Ó Murchú

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Murphy/Tomás Ó Murchú, Aylesbury, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and late of Hartlands Avenue, Cork. On November 10th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at the South Eastern Palliative Care unit, Waterford University Hospital. Beloved husband of Patricia. Tom will be very sadly missed by his wife, children Yvonne, Ronan, Ursula and Paula, sisters Nóra and Maureen, grandchildren Damien, Anaelle and Laurie, son-in-law Christophe, daughter-in-law Sonja, Ursula's partner Gerry, extended family and former colleagues of St. Kieran's College, Kilkenny.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m on Friday (November 12th) concluding with Rosary at 6.30p.m. Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 2p.m. on Saturday in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to http://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

Please observe government guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings and social distancing, in both the Funeral Home and the Church. Tom's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie

Tom's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the nurses and staff of the Whitfield Hospital, Waterford.

Suaimhneas síoraí