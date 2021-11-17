Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Dinny (Denis) Cassin

The death has occurred of Dinny (Denis) Cassin, Westcourt North, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Aghavillar, Hugginstown, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, 15th November 2021.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, his devoted wife Moira, son Eugene, daughter Evita, daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Vinny, grandchildren Eoghan and Aoibhe, Victoria and Cody, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and his many friends.

Dinny will be reposing at his residence (Eircode R95 Y5N8) today, Wednesday, 17th November from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Cremation Service will take place on Thursday at 3pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Dinny’s Cremation Service will be live streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ieservices

With the support and agreement of Dinny’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and handshaking in both his residence and The Crematorium. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, donations can be made via the following link https://www.cancer.ie

Liam Dowling

The death has occurred of Liam Dowling, Whithernsea, England, and formerly Callan Road, Kilkenny. Recently deceased in England. Sadly mourned by his wife Margaret and his daughter Sarah and his grandchild Rosie, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Liam's funeral will take place in England on Thursday, November 18th. May his gentle soul rest in peace

Anne Gormley (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Anne Gormley (née O'Keeffe), Dorden Park, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, and Freshford, Kilkenny, wife of the late Eugene. In the loving care of the staff of Tinnypark Nursing Home Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Kay (Julian) (Freshford, Co. Kilkenny), Nora (Fahy) (Newbridge, Co. Kildare), brothers John (Dublin), Philip (New York), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, on Wednesday from 6.30pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Dublin, at 2pm approx. Please observe social guidelines at funeral home, church and cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Kelly

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Kelly, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny and late of Omagh, Co. Tyrone, who died on Monday, 15th November, 2021. Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Shelia, brother Brendan and Liz. Pat will be sadly missed by his wife Gabrielle, daughter Claire, son-in-law Peadar, grandchildren Jennifer, Robert and Darragh, brother Jackie, sisters-in-law especially Bridget and Imelda, cousins especially in Passage, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends notably Mary and Pat O'Brien and a special thanks to the Darmody family.

Pat will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Sunday, 21st November, from 3pm until 4pm. Pat's removal will take place on Monday, 22nd November to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for service at 11am. Family only please at crematorium.

No flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St, Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

Anne O'Regan (née Ramsbottom)

The death has occurred of Anne O'Regan (née Ramsbottom), St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown and formerly of Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny), on 16th November 2021, peacefully, in the loving and wonderful care of the staff of St. Patrick's Ward at St. Columba's Hospital. Anne, pre-deceased by her husband Denis (Dinny) and more recently her sister Bridget, sadly missed by her loving daughters Breda and Catherine, brother Liam, sons-in-law, grandchildren David, James, Brendan and Daniel, great grandchild Iarlaith, sisters-in-law Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law Jim and Hugh, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (17th November) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.