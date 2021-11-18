Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 18, 2021

Rest in Peace
Brian Hanlon
The death has occurred of Brian Hanlon, late of Clontarf, Dublin and Johnswell, Kilkenny, on 16th November 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in his wife’s family home in Johnswell; devoted husband of Siobhan, adoring daddy to Nancy Jane and Bobby and loving son of Nancy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, mother, brother David, mother-in-law Jane, sisters-in-law Adrienne, Rosanna, Alison and Aoife, brother-in-law Neill, nieces, nephews, his father Brian, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, Dublin, on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of St. John The Baptist, Johnswell and for burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Liam Dowling
The death has occurred of Liam Dowling, Whithernsea, England, and formerly Callan Road, Kilkenny. Recently deceased in England. Sadly mourned by his wife Margaret and his daughter Sarah and his grandchild Rosie, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Liam's funeral will take place in England on November 18th. You can express your condolences on the condolence page below.
May his gentle soul rest in peace
