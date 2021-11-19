Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 19, 2021

Paul (Benny) Roche

The death has occurred of Paul (Benny) Roche, Eden Cottage, Youghal, Co. Cork and formerly of 323 Mill Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, at his residence, on Tuesday 16th November 2021.

Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Kathleen and his baby sister Olivia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Jackie (Dunne), Mary (Byrne), Catriona (Holden), Joanne (Freaney), and his brother John, brothers-in-law Martin, David, John and Les, sister-in-law Fiona, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Paul will be reposing at his, sister Jackie's residence, West Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Sunday, 21st November, from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers at 10am on Monday followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

With the support and agreement of Paul's Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and handshaking in both Jackie's residence and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link: churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

Nancy (Ann) Byrne (née Delahunty)

The death has occurred of Nancy (Ann) Byrne (née Delahunty), Rochfortbridge, Westmeath / Kells, Kilkenny, and Mulhuddart, Dublin, who passed away 17th November, (peacefully, following an illness borne with great courage) with her devoted family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Eddie and her brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Avril (Wogan) and Carol (Gove), her devoted partner Tommy, sons-in-law Dwayne and Billy, her adored grandchildren Shane, Cameron, Emma and Lauren, nephews, nieces, Tommy's family, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Nancy's Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rochfortbridge, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of facemasks and handshaking. Thank you for your consideration and understanding at this sad time.

The Byrne family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown for the excellent care of Nancy during her time there.

Margaret (Peggy) Murray (née Long)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Murray (née Long), Larchfield, Kilkenny City, on November 18th 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Martin and much loved mother of Martin and Francis. She will be sadly missed by her sons, brothers and sisters Brian, Frances, Ann, Tommy, Gerarda and Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for Peggy will be celebrated on Saturday, November 20th, at 11a.m. in St. Patrick's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private to family and close friends only.

Peggy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com