Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Rita McMahon

The death has occurred of Rita McMahon (née Costello), Ayrfield, Kilkenny, formerly of Rath House, Danesfort and New Street, Kilkenny, 22nd November 2021, passed peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her family. Rita, pre-deceased by her brothers Padraig and Seamus, beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Orla, Julie and David, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Maire and Clare, brothers Seán, Martin, Eamonn, Colm and Kevin, sons-in-law Gene and Frank, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren Gene, Sophie, Oisín, Katie, Emily, Jack, Vivienne and Farrah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many dear friends.

Requiem Mass for Rita will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday (25th November) in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny and will be followed by private cremation. House strictly private please.

The Mass may be viewed online at the following link https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to ARC www.arccancersupport.ie

Denis Beverly Simpson (Bev) Yates

The death has occurred of Denis Beverly Simpson (Bev) Yates, Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny and formerly of Maranatha, Drummond Road, Evanton, Ross Shire, Scotland,18th November 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his wife Joan and brother Christopher, beloved father of Kate Doyle (Kilderry, Johnswell) and Jonathan (UK), sadly missed by his loving family, brother David, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Joanna, grandchildren Bethany, Jack, Ellie and Rosie, great granddaughter Saoirse, sisters-in-law Biddy and Brenda, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday, 20th November, from 4pm to 5pm for family and friends. A private cremation for Bev will take place on Monday.

In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face covering in the funeral home .

Kieran Purcell

The death has occurred of Kieran Purcell, Gortnaglough, Windgap, Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, on Friday, 19th November 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed his by loving family, his sorrowing wife Hannah, sons Ger and Kieran (Jnr), daughter Sheila, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandson Ollie, grand-daughter Cara, sisters Ann (Kerwick), Mary (O’Brien), Margaret (Doyle) and Brid, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday 22nd November, from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10am followed by removal to St. Nicholas Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

With the support and agreement of Kieran’s family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and handshaking in the funeral home and the church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

For those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through, Windgap, Tullahought, Dunnamaggin and Kilmoganny Catholic Churches Facebook Page.