Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 25, 2011

William (Willie) Simpson

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Simpson, 16 The Ring, Bennettsbridge, on 24th November 2021, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. William (Willie), beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Noel, Liam, Mandy and Alan, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Betty, daughters-in-law Mary, Majella and Lorraine, Liam's partner Teresa, grandchildren Linda, Mark, Bill, Vicky, Darragh, Dylan, Leanne, Willow, Alison, Megan and Colm, great grandchildren Grace, Mollie and T.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Willie Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for Willie will be celebrated on Friday (26th November) at 11 am in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the folllowing link https://youtu.be/0UhP0gUU0b0

Willie's cortege will walk from his house at 10.40am on Friday en route to the church, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing.

Bridget Dowling

The death has occurred of Bridget Dowling, Bothar Buí, Paulstown, on November 23rd 2021 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of Liam and loving sister of Bernie and Lily. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 7p.m. on Thursday (November 25th) concluding with Rosary at 7.30p.m. Requiem Mass for Bridget will be celebrated on Friday at 11a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, followed by interment in the new cemetery, Paulstown. House strictly private please.

Please observe all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the Funeral Home and the Church.

Andy Cotterell

The death has occurred of Andy Cotterell, Kilmackshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Mairéad, Sandra, John, Mary and Danny, brother of Johnny, Willie and the late Denis. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, grandchildren Matthew, Laura, Charlotte, Aoife, Áine, Rachel, Dan, James, Andrew, Sadie and Emily, sons-in-law Conor, Connor, Rob and Derek, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Paddy) Barron

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Barron, Rossenany, Windgap, formerly of Sheepstown, Knocktopher. Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Predeceased by his brother Jim, sister Breda (Gorey) and his granddaughter baby Sarah. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Peggy, children Mary (Moore), John, Claire (Prendergast), Monica (Brun) and P.J., daughters-in-law Miriam and Helen, sons-in-law Michael, Gareth and Didier, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his son, John’s residence, Rossenany, Windgap (Eircode R95 E540) on Friday, 26th November, from 3pm. Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Home, Kilmoganny.

Maureen Palmer

The death has occurred of Maureen Palmer, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ballyouskill, Kilkenny. It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the peaceful death of Maureen Palmer. She is survived by her children Clare, Gareth and Shelly, grandchildren Jonathan, Gus, Tim, Arthur and Maeve, siblings Joe, Ann, Helen, John, Pauline, Rita, Kathleen, Bridie, Jimmy, Alice, Noreen, Martina, Paul and Rosie, and children-in-law Tadgh and Dana.

Her humour and caring ways will be missed by family and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Saturday (27th November), between 11am to 1pm, for family and close friends only. A celebration of Maureen’s life will be held in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm, followed by cremation. The service may be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Temple Street Hospital.