Search

25 Nov 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 25, 2011

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

William (Willie) Simpson

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Simpson, 16 The Ring, Bennettsbridge, on 24th November 2021, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. William (Willie), beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Noel, Liam, Mandy and Alan, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Betty, daughters-in-law Mary, Majella and Lorraine, Liam's partner Teresa, grandchildren Linda, Mark, Bill, Vicky, Darragh, Dylan, Leanne, Willow, Alison, Megan and Colm, great grandchildren Grace, Mollie and T.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Willie Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for Willie will be celebrated on Friday (26th November) at 11 am in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the folllowing link https://youtu.be/0UhP0gUU0b0

Willie's cortege will walk from his house at 10.40am on Friday en route to the church, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing.

Bridget Dowling

The death has occurred of Bridget Dowling, Bothar Buí, Paulstown, on November 23rd 2021 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of Liam and loving sister of Bernie and Lily. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 7p.m. on Thursday (November 25th) concluding with Rosary at 7.30p.m. Requiem Mass for Bridget will be celebrated on Friday at 11a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, followed by interment in the new cemetery, Paulstown. House strictly private please.

Please observe all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the Funeral Home and the Church.

Andy Cotterell

The death has occurred of Andy Cotterell, Kilmackshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Mairéad, Sandra, John, Mary and Danny, brother of Johnny, Willie and the late Denis. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, grandchildren Matthew, Laura, Charlotte, Aoife, Áine, Rachel, Dan, James, Andrew, Sadie and Emily, sons-in-law Conor, Connor, Rob and Derek, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Paddy) Barron

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Barron, Rossenany, Windgap,  formerly of Sheepstown, Knocktopher. Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Predeceased by his brother Jim, sister Breda (Gorey) and his granddaughter baby Sarah. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Peggy, children Mary (Moore), John, Claire (Prendergast), Monica (Brun) and P.J., daughters-in-law Miriam and Helen, sons-in-law Michael, Gareth and Didier, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his son, John’s residence, Rossenany, Windgap (Eircode R95 E540) on Friday, 26th November, from 3pm. Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

 Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Home, Kilmoganny.

Maureen Palmer

The death has occurred of Maureen Palmer, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ballyouskill, Kilkenny. It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the peaceful death of Maureen Palmer. She is survived by her children Clare, Gareth and Shelly, grandchildren Jonathan, Gus, Tim, Arthur and Maeve, siblings Joe, Ann, Helen, John, Pauline, Rita, Kathleen, Bridie, Jimmy, Alice, Noreen, Martina, Paul and Rosie, and children-in-law Tadgh and Dana.

Her humour and caring ways will be missed by family and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Saturday (27th November), between 11am to 1pm, for family and close friends only. A celebration of Maureen’s life will be held in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm, followed by cremation. The service may be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Temple Street Hospital.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media