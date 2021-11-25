Tributes to former Kilkenny councillor Andy Cotterell, who has died

Tributes have been paid to a former Kilkenny County Councillor, Andy Cotterell of Inistioge, who has died.

He was an auctioneer and farmer, who also served on the local authority from 1979-2004 as a member of Fine Gael and was elected Cathaoirleach in 1986/87. He was a well known and passionate ambassador for Inistioge and the wider area.

Mr Cotterell was the beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Mairéad, Sandra, John, Mary and Danny, brother of Johnny, Willie and the late Denis. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, grandchildren Matthew, Laura, Charlotte, Aoife, Áine, Rachel, Dan, James, Andrew, Sadie and Emily, sons-in-law Conor, Connor, Rob and Derek, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Former colleagues from the world of politics described his death as a huge loss.

"For 25 years he represented his part of Kilkenny with a unique combination of kindness, good humour and intelligence. He was involved in so many positive initiatives in his community throughout his life," said local TD John Paul Phelan.

"He had the great capacity to always respect the opinions of others, even if he disagreed with them, something that is now so rare in politics. He had many friends who are all so heartbroken at this news, and our hearts truly go out to his wife Margaret, daughters Mairéad, Sandra and Mary and sons John and Danny, to their partners and his beloved grandchildren and wider extended family. He was one of the really good ones."

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty described Mr Cotterell as 'a lovely engaging gentle person who enjoyed having the chat and always interested in what was happening locally'.

Fine Gael councillor Martin Brett said 'his concern for the individual was a pleasure to behold - he was a rare breed thankfully we had the privilege to see it and witness'.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.