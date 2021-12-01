Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Josephine (Josie) Stokes (née Liston)

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Stokes (née Liston), "Iveragh" Spire View Lane, Rathgar, Dublin 6 and formerly of Moyneard, Moyne, Co. Tipperary, on 29th November 2021, in the wonderful and loving care of Anne and all the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Josephine (Josie), pre-deceased by her parents Kathleen and Billy, sister Pauline and brothers Dick, Paddy and Robert, sadly missed by her loving partner Tom O'Connor, sisters Marie (Moylan, Australia) and Frances (Walsh, College Road, Kilkenny), brothers Willie and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Removal on Friday morning (December 3rd) from her sister Frances' home to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private cremation service will follow later.

House private please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

Teresa Brennan (née Burke)

The death has occurred of Teresa Brennan (née Burke), 15 Togher Lawns, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Urard, Urlingford Via Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Teresa died peacefully in the excellent care of doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Waterford. Beloved wife of Gerald, sadly missed by her brothers Maurice, Michael, Joseph and Liam, sisters Bridget and Joan, sisters in law Mary (Urard), Peggy (Urlingford), Kathleen (Kilburn), Mary (Luton) and Mary (Kilburn), brother in law Clive (Luton), nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Graine arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid 19 directives please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at Teresa's residence and the church.

Con Downey

The death has occurred of Con Downey, Talbot's Inch, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on November 28th 2021 (peacefully) at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of the late Gertie and dearest father of Geraldine, John, Eugene, Eileen, Mary, Una and the late baby Gerard. He will be sadly missed by his children, sons-in-law Niall, Declan and Dave, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Dervilla and Una's partner Ian. He will be fondly remembered by his adored grandchildren Trudy, Robert, Darragh, Róisín, Gerard and Thomas, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and many great friends.

Removal on Wednesday (December 1st) from his residence to St. Canice's Church arriving for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Fr. McGrath Centre or Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House strictly private.

Con's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

Con's family would like to give special thanks to his wonderful carers who went above and beyond.

Nuala Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Nuala Kavanagh, Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny



Funeral Arrangements Later

Anne Sumner (née Delaney)

The death has occurred of Anne Sumner (née Delaney), Preston, Lancashire, England, and formerly Timberoe, Moneenroe, Castlecomer. On 11th October, 2021, suddenly at her home.

Anne, beloved wife of the late Clifford. Cherished Mum of Jim, Diane, Michelle, Helen and Sarah. Loving daughter of Norah. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Naomi, Gianluca, Jack, Charlie, Rebecca, Ruby, and Harry, brothers John and Patrick, sisters Honoria, Ellen, Margaret, Mary, Jane, Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by her father Jim, brother James, sisters Kathleen and Elizabeth.

Anne's Funeral Mass took place at St. Maria Goretti Church, Preston prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.

Funeral Prayers in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe at 12.30pm on Saturday, 4th December, with interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral prayers can be viewed on the parish webcam : https://cloghparish.ie/

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.