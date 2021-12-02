Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, December 2, 2021

Johanna (Jo) Doyle (née Mernagh)

The death has occurred of Johanna (Jo) Doyle (née Mernagh), Weatherstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny

Peacefully at The New Community Hospital, New Ross, on Tuesday, 30th November 2021. Beloved wife of the late Laurence, mother of Pat and the late Nicholas (Noel), sadly missed by her loving daughter, sister Bridie, son-in-law Garry (McMahon), daughter-in-law Bridget (McDonald), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Thursday (Dec. 9th) from 4pm concluding at 7pm. Removal on Friday (Dec. 10th) at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin which can be viewed at 2.15pm on https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to The New Community Hospital, New Ross.

Jo’s mass can be viewed on Friday (December 10th) at 11am on the following link http://www.rosberconparish.ie/

HOUSE PRIVATE

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Dan Foley

The death has occurred of Dan Foley, Anfield Ballinacroney, Piltown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, daughters Rachel, Jane and Stacey, son Keith, brothers, sisters, daughter in law, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, please donations to the Irish Leukaemia Society.

Arriving at Owning Church on Friday, December 3, 2021, for requiem Mass at 1.30pm, followed by burial afterwards in Our Lady's Cemetery, Owning.

Patrick (Paddy) Keogh

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Keogh, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and Kilbride, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Died 1st December 2021, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Brenda, daughters Ann, Helen and Patricia, son Eddie, sons-in-law Johnny, Willie and Niall, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, grandchildren Melissa, Danielle, Keri, Michael and Leanne, great-grandson Tommy, sisters Chris, Mary and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence Friday from 4pm to 7pm.

Patrick’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Saturday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing. House private on Saturday morning.

Judith Partridge

The death has occurred of Judith Partridge, Ladywell Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Judith died peacefully on Tuesday, 30 November, at Drakeland's House Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her nephew Alastair Partridge and niece Joanne Mather (UK) and close circle of friends.

'The Day Thou Gavest, Lord is Ended'

Funeral Arrangements Later