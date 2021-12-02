Search

02 Dec 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, December 2, 2021

kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Johanna (Jo) Doyle (née Mernagh)

The death has occurred of Johanna (Jo) Doyle (née Mernagh), Weatherstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny
Peacefully at The New Community Hospital, New Ross, on Tuesday, 30th November 2021. Beloved wife of the late Laurence, mother of Pat and the late Nicholas (Noel), sadly missed by her loving daughter, sister Bridie, son-in-law Garry (McMahon), daughter-in-law Bridget (McDonald), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Thursday (Dec. 9th) from 4pm concluding at 7pm. Removal on Friday (Dec. 10th) at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin which can be viewed at 2.15pm on https://vimeo.com/event/153499

 Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to The New Community Hospital, New Ross.

Jo’s mass can be viewed on Friday (December 10th) at 11am on the following link http://www.rosberconparish.ie/

HOUSE PRIVATE

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Dan Foley

The death has occurred of Dan Foley, Anfield Ballinacroney, Piltown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, daughters Rachel, Jane and Stacey, son Keith, brothers, sisters, daughter in law, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, please donations to the Irish Leukaemia Society.

Arriving at Owning Church on Friday,  December 3, 2021, for requiem Mass at 1.30pm, followed by burial afterwards in Our Lady's Cemetery, Owning.

Patrick (Paddy) Keogh

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Keogh, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and Kilbride, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Died 1st December 2021, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Brenda, daughters Ann, Helen and Patricia, son Eddie, sons-in-law Johnny, Willie and Niall, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, grandchildren Melissa, Danielle, Keri, Michael and Leanne, great-grandson Tommy, sisters Chris, Mary and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence Friday from 4pm to 7pm.

Patrick’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Saturday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.  Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing. House private on Saturday morning.

Judith Partridge

The death has occurred of Judith Partridge, Ladywell Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Judith died peacefully on Tuesday, 30 November, at Drakeland's House Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her nephew Alastair Partridge and niece Joanne Mather (UK) and close circle of friends.

'The Day Thou Gavest, Lord is Ended'

Funeral Arrangements Later

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media