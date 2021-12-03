Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, December 3, 2021

Billy Bambrick

The death has occurred of Billy Bambrick, Baurnafea, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny, suddenly, at his home, on December 1st 2021. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary, Kathleen and Anne-Marie, brother John, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Saturday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown. Burial immediately afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

Billy's family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, and social distancing in the funeral home and in the church.

Thomas (Tommy) Lawless

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Lawless, Newtown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 1st December, 2021. Peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Mary, sons, James, William, and Tomás, grandchildren James, Eoin, Amy, Eva, Ashling, Conor, Áine, Clodagh, Emily, Darragh and Tommy, daughters-in-law, Louise, Aoife, and Karen, son-in-law Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his grandson Harry, and his brother Edward.

House Private Please.

Reposing at the residence of his son James from 3pm on Friday, 3rd December. Funeral cortege arriving at Saint Colman's Church, Conahy on Saturday (4th December) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Johanna (Joan) Cooke

The death has occurred of Johanna (Joan) Cooke, Narabane, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Joan passed away suddenly. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Winifred (Winnie). Sadly missed by her daughter Petrina, granddaughter Hannah, brothers John, Jimmy and Senan, sister Phylis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Funeral Arrangements Later