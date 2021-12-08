Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Peter Phelan

The death has occurred of Peter Phelan late of Bray, Co Wicklow and formerly of Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny and Wicklow Co. Co., died on December 7, 2021, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his wife Celine and children Eimear and Rónan, deeply regretted by his son-in-law Graeme, Rónan’s fiancée Audrey, grandchildren James and Finlay, brothers Joe and Billy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Bray on Thursday, December 9, from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 10 at 10am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

Sean Grace

The death has occurred of Sean Grace 34 St Mary's Avenue, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. Sean died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Jim, Tom and Gerard. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Kitty, his adoring family Joan, Michael, Margie, John-Joe and Veronica, sons in law Andy, Stephen and Bryn,daughters in law Nancy and Jane, grandchildren Grace, Andrew, Elizabeth, Shaun, Mark, Stephanie, Orla, William, Lisa, Michael, Tadgh, Megan and Luke, great grandchildren, sister Mary, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem Mass at noon followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. Sean's Requiem Mass can be viewed by pressing the following link https://churchcamlive.ie. In keeping with Government guidelines please refrain from handshaking at the funeral home and church.House strictly private please.

Kathleen Malone (née Gaule)



Kathleen Malone (Gaule), Ullard, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny suddenly at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of James (Jim) Malone, much loved mother of Michelle. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son-in-law Mick and grandchildren, brothers, David and Patrick, sisters Maureen and Nicola, brothers-in-law Jack and Dan, sister-in-law, Marian and the late Joan Sheehan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday, December 8 from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in Duiske Abbey and burial afterwards in Inistioge Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Stroke/Acute Ward, St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Please adhere to current Government and HSE guidelines.

Michael Reynols

The death has occurred of Michael Reynols, 'Selton', Glendine Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / and late of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim). December 6 (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Michele, brothers Hugh and Leo and sister Brigid. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving dad to Hubert, Maebh, Vida and Denis. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Margaret and Ann, daughters-in-law Yvonne, Deirdre and Lisa, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Hannah, Eabha, Helen, Hugh, Eoghan, Sadhbh and Lúc, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Friday (Dec. 10th) at 10.30a.m. in St. John's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please. Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/. Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Kathleen Ring (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ring (née Brophy), Clashduff, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, Kathleen Ring (née Brophy), 7th December, 2021. Clashduff, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. Died, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Ann and her staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband James and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family, Marie, Tommy, Margo, Sean, Catherine and Shay, sons-in-law Alfie and Joe, daughters-in-law Linda, Mary and Catherine, her 13 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. House private please. Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 5pm on Thursday, December 9, concluding with rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.