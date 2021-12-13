Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, December 13, 2021

Dorothy Hendy (née Paul)

The death has occurred of Dorothy Hendy (née Paul), Tippeenan, Kilcullen, Kildare, late of Rosemount, Kilkenny City. Wife of the late Desmond and sister of the late Cecil. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare.

She will be fondly remembered by her nieces Moira, Iris and Jennifer, her nephews Hugh, Melvin, Samuel and his wife Evelyn, their famlies, sister-in-law Laura and friends.

A family Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at Sam and Evelyn's home followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare, to arrive at 1.15pm approx. ( R51 D228). Please adhere to social distancing at the grave and mask wearing.

John Hutchinson

The death has occurred of John Hutchinson, Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Clare, formerly of Danesford Co. Kilkenny and Sixmilebridge Co. Clare. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Lakes Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, extended family, fellow residents and staff in the Lakes Nursing Home, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Arriving for funeral Mass in Danesfort Church Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday (14th December) at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

Bridget (Bid) Johnston (née Lawlor)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bid) Johnston (née Lawlor), Hebron Road, Kilkenny City, on 11th December 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Bridget (Bid), predeceased by her dear husband Sammy, infant son Vincent and her beloved aunt Mary, much loved mother of Brian, Sandra (O'Connor), Sammy and Shane. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Kathleen (Larkin), brothers Johnny, Michael and Shem, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Margaret, Mary and Mary, grandchildren Marc, Stephen, Philip, Sam, Daniel, Isobel and Lucy, great grandchildren Emily, Darragh and Tommy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Bid's family would like to thank in a special way Dr. Ronan Fawsitt, Cathy and the staff at Castle Gardens Medical Centre, the carers from the HSE and Home Instead and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team for the kindness and care afforded to Bid over the past number of months. It was truly incredible.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (14th December) at 11.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

House is private please. The Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking at both the church and cemetery.

Patricia (Pat) Hickey (née Savage)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Hickey (née Savage), Perth, Western Australia and formerly of Glendine Heights, Kilkenny. December 6th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, the Hickey family and her many friends in Kilkenny.

Funeral for Patricia will take place on December 14th in Perth.