14 Dec 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Rest in Peace

Dan Shanahan

The death has occurred of Dan Shanahan, Gahan House, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, formerly of 9 Noreview Cresent, Thomastown. Dan, predeceased by his loving wife Helen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 12 December at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown; having spent his recent years in the loving care of the staff at Gahan House, Graignamanagh.

Dan is deeply regretted by his loving sisters - Ann Murphy, Phil Manton and Sheila Maher; brothers-in-law - Paddy and Bobby; Michael and Rose and his many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at the side Chapel - (The Mercy Chapel), Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, from 5.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday, 14 December. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

To view Dan's Requiem Mass click here

Please adhere to Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines - social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitising at all times.

James (Jim) Byrne

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Byrne, Main Street (formerly Kyle), Gowran, Kilkenny, on Monday, 13th of December, at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, after an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for James will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Gowran. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private.  Please adhere to all government guidelines.

Anna Keegan (née Cantwell)

The death has occurred of Anna Keegan (née Cantwell), 8 St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City, on 13th December, 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Anna, predeceased by her dear husband Cyril, sister Maura, brothers Anthony, Matthew and Tom. Much loved mother of Caroline, Martina, Philomena and CJ. Sadly missed by her family, brothers Sean and Pat, sisters Phyl (Dunne) and Joan (Knox), daughter in law Ruth, grandchildren Jenny, Cherri, Nikki, Lorna and Becki, great-grandchildren, sisters-in law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
 
Anna's family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Colm Costello and the staff at Patrick St. Medical Centre, Kieran and staff, past and present, of White's Pharmacy, High St. Kilkenny, the carers and public health nurses and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team for their kindness and care extended to Anna.
 
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday (15th December) at 12 midday in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny followed by internment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House is private please.
 
The Mass may be viewed on line at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam 
Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Carlow Kilkenny Home team https://www. carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and hand sanitisation at both the church and cemetery.

