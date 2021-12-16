Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, December 16, 2021

Kay (Caitlín) Conway (née Keogh)

The death has occurred of Kay (Caitlín) Conway (née Keogh), St. Margaret's, Mayhora, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 15th December, 2021. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Richard, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandchildren Laura, Caroline, Josh and Isabella. Kay will be sadly missed by her children Marguerite, Richard, Anita, Liz, Caroline, Eugene, Irene, Justin, Lorcan and Elaine, her brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home for family and friends on Thursday (16th December) and Friday (17th December) from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced on Thursday.

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.



Margaret (Peggy) Walsh (née Dooley)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Walsh (née Dooley), Hoodsgrove, Rosbercon, Kilkenny, on 14th December 2021. Margaret (Peggy) in her 99th year, peacefully at her residence in the care of her loving family. Predeceased by her parents George and Margaret, husband Wally and infant sister Nell. Deeply regretted by her family George, Ellen, Mary, Mickey, Margaret, Joseph, Edmund, John and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm tomorrow, Thursday, 16th, concluding with a family Rosary at 7pm. Removal will take place from her residence at 11.30am (giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects) to arrive at The Church of The Assumption for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Friday, 17th, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere H.S.E guidelines, social distancing, mask wearing and the use of hand sanitiser both at the wake and Funeral Mass.

For those unable to attend, Mass can be viewed on www.rosberconparish.ie