Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, December 17, 2021

Peter Maher

The death has occurred of Peter Maher, Ballydowel, Rathmoyle, Kilkenny, in the loving care of the staff of Archersrath Nursing Home. Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving son Joe, daughter Eleanor, grandchildren Rebecca, Olivia, Ciara, Sarah, Michael, Katie, daughter-in-law Mary (Forristal), son-in-law Eddie Malone, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, on Friday from 6.30pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in Tulla Church at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. You may view the mass on this link on Saturday https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live

Please observe government guidelines regarding hand-shaking, face masks and social distancing in Funeral Home, Churchyard and Cemetery.

Anne Engshuber (née Latchford)

The death has occurred of Anne Engshuber (née Latchford), Main Street, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and late of Dusseldorf and Dublin. Peacefully, in the company of her sisters, after a short illness, in the care of the wonderful staff at Waterford University Hospital on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

Sadly missed by her sisters Siobhan, Niamh and Katherine (Kathy), her aunts, cousins, nieces, nephew and friends.

House Private Please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Sr Mary Deady

The death has occurred of Sr Mary Deady, Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, formerly Convent of Mercy Portlaw and Carrigeen, Co. Kilkenny, on December 16th, in the loving care of Matron and staff of Greenhill Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, her Mercy Sisters, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Kevin's Church, Carrigeen at 11am on Saturday, December 18th. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Kay (Caitlín) Conway (née Keogh)

The death has occurred of Kay (Caitlín) Conway (née Keogh), St. Margaret's, Mayhora, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Crumlin, Dublin, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Richard, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandchildren Laura, Caroline, Josh and Isabella. Kay will be sadly missed by her children Marguerite, Richard, Anita, Liz, Caroline, Eugene, Irene, Justin, Lorcan and Elaine, her brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home for family and friends on Thursday (16th Dec.) and Friday (17th Dec.) from 4pm to 7.30pm, concluding on Friday with Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon on Saturday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.