Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, December 20, 2021

Anne Engshuber (née Latchford)

The death has occurred of Anne Engshuber (née Latchford), Main Street, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and late of Dusseldorf and Dublin. Peacefully, in the company of her sisters, after a short illness, in the care of the wonderful staff at Waterford University Hospital on Wednesday 15th December 2021. Pre-deceased by her husband Dieter, and her parents George and Catherine.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Siobhan, Niamh and Katherine (Kathy), her aunts, cousins, nieces, nephew and friends.

Anne’s Funeral will leave her residence on Wednesday morning, arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Piltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current Covid Guidelines and for those unable to travel, Anne’s Requiem Mass can be viewed through the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/piltown

With the support and agreement of Anne’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both The Church and The Cemetery. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation. House strictly private please.

Cecilia Doyle

The death has occurred of Cecilia Doyle, Cecilia Doyle (Connolly St., Kilkenny) December 18th 2021 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved mother of Martin. She will be deeply missed by her son, her brothers and sisters Paddy, Liamy, Maggie, Joanie, Jock, Gary, Sandra, Mary, Joe, Philly and John, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Amy and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for Cecilia will be celebrated on Tuesday (Dec. 21st) in St. Canice's Church at 11a.m. followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Should you wish to leave a message for the family, please do so below. Cecilia's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

Please observe all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the Church and the Cemetery.

Mary (Tessie) Quilty (née Revelles)

The death has occurred of Mary (Tessie) Quilty (née Revelles), late of Upper Drumdowney, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny, formerly of Philip Street, Waterford.

Died December 17th 2021

Predeceased by her husband Anthony, daughter Margaret and son Alan.

Tessie will be sadly missed by her daughters Martina, Catherine and Ann, son Michael, grandsons Christopher and Michéal, great-grandson Reece, sisters Esther and Myra, Brothers Michael and Nicky, son-in-law John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday December 21st from 5pm until 7pm

Requiem mass in Holy Trinity Without Church, Ballybricken, on Wednesday December 22nd at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding funeral gatherings handshaking and hugging are not advised, mask wearing and social distancing guidelines should be adhered to at all times.

Thomas (Tommy) Brennan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Brennan, 16th December 2021, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, after a short illness, Thomas (Tommy), former Member of Kilkenny County Council, predeceased by his sister Moira (Treacy) and brother John Joe, beloved husband of Mai and much loved father of Marian, Padraic, Elaine and John, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Paddy and Davy, sisters Genevieve (Byrne), Nuala (Healy, Naas), Patricia (Mulhall) and Angela (Kelly, New Zealand), sons-in-law Michael (Phelan) and William (Owens), daughters-in-law Aoife and Niamh, grandchildren Dianaimh, Laoise, Caragh, Shona, Paudie, Donnchadh, Cormac and Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from his home on Monday morning to St. Colman's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass may be viewed at https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream/

In the interest of public health, visitors to the family home and the Church are asked to adhere to hand sanitising, face covering and handshaking protocol.