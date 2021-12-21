Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Colman O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Colman O'Mahony, Bridge Street, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully, at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny on Monday 20th December 2021. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary and his brother Bobby. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his loving wife Maura, sons James and Gerard, daughters Marion and Sarah, sisters Rita and Rose, brother Paddy, son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Darina and Evania, grandchildren Joey, Eva, Tommy, Conor, Maria Eduarda and Zara, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Anne, brother-in-law Kevin, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday, 22nd December from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish).

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made via the following link: Click Here

With the support and agreement of Colman’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing in both The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Mary Reid (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Reid (née Walsh), Garrygaug, Piltown, Kilkenny, and Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Mary passed away, unexpectedly, on Monday at Waterford University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her daughter Miriam, sons Thomas, Stephen, Michael, Shay, P.J., Noel and David, brothers Liam, Dave and Jim, 20 adorning grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 4pm until 7pm. Arriving on Thursday at The Church of the Assumption, Templeorum (via her residence) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer and social distancing at all times).

David Gordon

The death has occurred of David Gordon, Caherleske, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Sunday 19th December 2021, in his 95th year at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Rosemary, his parents Westley and Rebecca and his sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Violet, stepchildren Philip and Pamela, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday 21st December, from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday afternoon at 1.15pm followed by removal to St. Matthew’s Church, Kilmoganny for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in The Old Graveyard, Kells.

With the support and agreement of David’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and social distancing in both The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

House Private Please.

Billy Haughton

The death has occurred of Billy Haughton, Chelmsford, Essex/ Jerpoint, Kilkenny / Wexford Town, Wexford. Billy Haughton, husband of Isma Haughton (née Ireland) died on 17th November 2021 in Chelmsford, Essex, England surrounded by his loving family.

Billy, originally from Wexford Town, leaves behind two daughters, six grandchildren, his sister Jean Kehoe, brothers in law and sisters in law and many nephews and nieces.

His funeral Mass will be at St Michael’s Church, Danesfort on 22nd December at 2pm and he will be laid to rest with his beloved Isma in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Owens

The death has occurred of Michael "Ozzie" Owens, 48 Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, on 19th December 2021, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents, Pat and Izie. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Collette, daughter Eadaoin and extended family, close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 21st December from 5pm, concluding with Rosary at 7.30pm for family and close friends. Please note house is private at all other times. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Anthony (Tony) Tierney

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Tierney, Drakelands, Kilkenny and late of Mount Merrion, Dublin and Churchtown, Co. Cork, on December 19th (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny and surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Louise and his brothers, sisters and nephew. He will be deeply missed by his adoring family, daughters Celine and Leonie, son Brian, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.

Due to the current Covid situation and to keep all safe, a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday (December 22nd) at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Donations if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul.

Anthony's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam