Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Edward (Ted) Rookard

The death has occurred of Edward (Ted) Rookard, 14 Inchapooka, Ballymurphy, Carlow / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Ted passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, the 21st of December 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his son Alan, his daughter Mary, grandchildren Sinéad, Hannah and Lucy, daughter in law Mary, son in law Grant, his sister Teresa, his brother Johnny, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a strictly private wake will be held for Ted. Removal from Inchapooka, Ballymurphy, to the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, will take place at 11am on Thursday for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Mass may be viewed online via the Borris parish webcam: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4Y2RvlwqIU

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's cemetery, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh. The funeral cortége will travel to the graveyard via High Street, Graignamanagh on the way to St. Michael's Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ted's family may leave a note of condolence in the condolence section below.

Please observe Covid 19 guidance regarding handshaking etc when sympathising with Ted's family.

John Stapleton

The death has occurred of John Stapleton

Clontarf, Dublin / Kilkenny



Stapleton, John, (Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Corbetstown, Co. Kilkenny and late of An Garda Síochána, passed away 21st December 2021 (peacefully) at St. James Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Veronica, dad of Michael and Alan; very sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Eva and Brenda, grandchildren Sadhbh, Oisín, brothers Paddy (London), Joe (Boston), sister Eileen Shore (Kilkenny), many nieces and nephews especially Mick Stapleton and his wife Ann Cahill, former colleagues especially Tom Vennard and friends.

Removal Thursday, 23rd December 2021, to the Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus, Harold's Cross, for 11.30 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed Thursday morning via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mountargus

Mary Reid (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Reid (née Walsh), Garrygaug, Piltown, Kilkenny / Mullinavat, Kilkenny



Mary passed away, unexpectedly, on Monday at Waterford University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her daughter Miriam, sons Thomas, Stephen, Michael, Shay, P.J., Noel and David, brothers Liam, Dave and Jim, 20 adorning grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 4pm until 7pm. Arriving on Thursday at The Church of the Assumption, Templeorum (via her residence) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Reid family please use the online service below.

Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks & use of hand sanitizer and social distancing at all times).