23 Dec 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, December 23, 2021

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Jim Tyrell

The death has occurred of Jim Tyrell, Dominic Street, Kilkenny City, on December 21st 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Beloved husband of Lynn and loving father of Debbie and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for Jim will be celebrated on Friday, December 24th, at 11a.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral, followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. 

Jim's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Mary Loughman (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Mary Loughman (née Doyle), Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, on 18th December 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Mary, predeceased by her loving husband Seamus and brothers Paul and Phil, much loved mother of John, Philip and James, sadly missed by her loving sons, sisters Rita, Carmel and Geraldine, brothers Jack and Pat, daughters-in-law Tracey, Orla and Caroline, grandchildren Ronan, Daniel, Vincent, Seamus, Mollie and Theodore, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The family would like to thanks all the staff of St. Patrick's Ward in St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown for the wonderful support and care provided to Mary during her time there.

A private family funeral has taken place. Requiem Mass for Mary was celebrated on Tuesday (21st December) at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown after which Mary was laid to rest in St. Kieran's Cemetery with her beloved husband Seamie.

