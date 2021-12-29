Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Brendan O'Neill

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Neill, Chapel Lane, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Brendan passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, 26 December. Brendan is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife Marcella, loving children Sinéad, Eoin, Colm, Fiona, Liam, Ciarán and Orla; grandchildren Ellie, Jack, Evan, Fionn, Oscar and Isabella; his brother and sisters; uncles Pat and Seamus, aunties Therese and Anne; brother-in-law Eamonn, Fiona's partner Ollie, Colm's partner Gemma; nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Mercy Side Chapel of the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday with Requiem Mass on Thursday, 30 December at 11am in the Church of the Assumption followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. To view Brendan's Requiem Mass click here

John King

The death has occurred of John King, 'Evenwood' Warrenstown, Johnstown, Kilkenny. John died peacefully on December 27th 2021 after a short illness. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Maureen, his loving family Vincent, Richard and Sharon, Vincent's partner Nicky and Sharon's partner Mark, grandchildren Nina, Gabriel and Samuel, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home Urlingford on Friday, December 31st from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday 1st January to St. Kieran's Church Johnstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

House private and family flowers only please. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed by pressing the following link www.churchcamlive.ie.

With the the support and agreement of John's family please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at the funeral home and church. The King family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Jim Egan

The death has occurred of Jim Egan, Castleinch, Kilkenny and late of Drakelands House, on December 26th 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Trisha. He will be sadly missed by his wife and daughter, sisters Chris (Brennan) and Mary (Ryan), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Covid situation a private funeral for Jim will take place on Thursday, December 30th (family and close friends only please).

Jim's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Joseph Brennan

The death has occurred of Joseph Brennan, 56 St. Fiacre’s Place, Kilkenny and formerly of Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of staff at Castlecomer District Hospital on Tuesday, 28th December 2021. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Christina, brothers Martin and Kevin, and his sister Frances. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sister Anne, close friend Catherine Walsh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, on Wednesday, 29th December from 6pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday at 10am followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Daunnamaggin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.