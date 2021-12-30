Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, December 30, 2021

Jimmy Buckley

The death has occurred of Jimmy Buckley, formerly of Chatsworth, Clogh /Marymount, Castlecomer / London and Resident of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, on 28th December 2021, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Kathleen. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his daughters, Julie, Ann and Fiona, grandchildren Katie, James, Dannielle, Jack, Ellie, Calum, and Harry, and his great grand-daughter Betsy, sons-in-law Peter and Bobby, brothers and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced on Friday.

In line with government advice, use of face coverings, sanitizing and social distancing guidelines will apply.





John Comerford

The death has occurred of John Comerford, Lamogue, Windgap, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of Geraldine and staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan on Tuesday, 28th December 2021. Pre-deceased by his wife Pauline (nee Murray). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridget, sons Thomas, John and Colin, daughters Margaret (Foy), Rose (McPhilips) and Ann (Blake), his 19 grandchildren, his 5 great grandchildren, brothers Seamus and Chris, his sister Kathleen (Doherty), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday, 30th December from 12 noon. Funeral Prayers at 2pm followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Donations can be made via the following link. https://alzheimer.ie

With the support and agreement of John’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and handshaking in The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

For those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through, Windgap, Tullahought, Dunnamaggin and Kilmoganny Catholic Churches Facebook Page.

Tim (Timothy) Delaney

The death has occurred of Tim (Timothy) Delaney, Gortnagap, Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, but peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, 28th December 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridget, daughters Dolores and Claire, son Damian, brother Pat, sisters Mary and Breda, Dolores’s partner Conor, Claire’s partner Bruno, Damian’s partner Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday, 30th December, from 4.30pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Cremation Service will follow afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.40pm.

With the support and agreement of Tim’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and social distancing in both The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.svp.ie

Joseph Brennan

The death has occurred of Joseph Brennan, 56 St. Fiacre’s Place, Kilkenny and formerly of Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of Staff at Castlecomer District Hospital on Tuesday 28th December 2021. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Christina, brothers Martin and Kevin, and his sister Frances. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sister Anne, close friend Catherine Walsh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday, 29th December from 6pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday at 10am followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

With the support and agreement of Joseph’s family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing in both the funeral home and the church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation. House private please.